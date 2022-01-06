Advertisement

Vehicle fire shuts down portion of Nitro Bridge

The eastbound lanes of I-64 along the Nitro Bridge are shut down due to a vehicle fire.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 is shut down at the Nitro Bridge in Putnam County as emergency crews battle a vehicle fire.

Both eastbound lanes near the 44 mile marker are closed at this time.

The vehicle fire happened during whiteout conditions during the evening commute.

A snowstorm has blanketed the interstate with roughly three to four inches of snow.

No information on if there were any injuries.

