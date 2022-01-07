Advertisement

Accident shuts down I-64 near Ona

(Gray)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of I-64 near Ona has been shut down following a crash.

According to dispatchers, the accident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes.

The crash happened near mile marker 24, between the East Mall Road and Milton exits.

No further information has been released.

