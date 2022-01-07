Accident shuts down I-64 near Ona

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of I-64 near Ona has been shut down following a crash.

According to dispatchers, the accident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes.

The crash happened near mile marker 24, between the East Mall Road and Milton exits.

No further information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.