Biggest snow in 5 years ties region into knots

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The biggest snowstorm in 5 years plowed through the region on Thursday dumping a fast and furious 4″-8″+. Since it was still snowing at press time, the reality is there will be some double digit snow accumulations to be taken by dawn Friday.

As the snowstorm moves away a stiff northwest bluster will follow pushing temperatures deep down in the teens for the first light of day. The school schedule has been obliterated by the heavy snow.

Friday will dawn under a mostly cloudy sky. There will be fingers off snow flurries left on radar any one of which can lightly cover the ground. By mid-day the snow flurries will depart and skies may break for some peaks of sunshine. Highs will struggle to above 25 with a frigid wind chill in the teens for kids heading out sledding.

Saturday will see the coldest weather in 2 winters as lows dip into the single numbers. Should skies stay clear and winds calm a low near zero would be felt in some rural hollows.

The day will turn blue and brisk with sunshine and a south wind. Highs will make the 40s as slush under foot takes hold.

