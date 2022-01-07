Charleston city buildings closed Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Due to inclement weather, Charleston city buildings including City Hall, the City Service Center, Parks & Recreation facilities and other administrative offices will be closed on Friday, January 7.

All non-emergency City staff will work remotely.

Emergency staff will report according to the direction given to them by their chain of command.

“Our crews have been working diligently since the snowfall began to clear and salt roads in an effort to keep folks safe. The prudent thing to do is try to keep as many people off the roads as possible so they are able to do their jobs safely and effectively,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “As the snow continues to fall, I want to thank all our first responders and public works employees for their continual efforts.”

Refuse collection will take place on the West Side (including North Charleston to Edgewood Drive) on Friday but will be delayed.

At this time, this announcement does not affect operations at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

