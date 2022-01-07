COVID-19 W.Va | 29 additional deaths, 4,134 new cases reported

CHARELSTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 7, 2022, there are currently 13,980 active* COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 29 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,421 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Active cases of COVID-19 displayed on the dashboard now reflect an active status length of 5 days instead of 10 days to coincide with the revised isolation guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Wayne County, a 58-year old male from Grant County, a 73-year old male from Mingo County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, a 61-year old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Raleigh County, a 50-year old male from Lewis County, an 88-year old female from Jefferson County, a 61-year old male from Morgan County, a 52-year old male from Marshall County, a 69-year old female from Brooke County, a 39-year old female from Mingo County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, a 43-year old female from Ritchie County, a 97-year old male from Harrison County, a 58-year old male from Morgan County, a 73-year old female from Clay County, a 65-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from Taylor County, a 55-year old male from Upshur County, a 79-year old male from Morgan County, a 77-year old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Cabell County, a 68-year old male from Gilmer County, an 84-year old male from Wirt County, a 91-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 73-year old female from Clay County.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 34 counties are color-coded red, indicating a high transmission rate. Two counties are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

As far as reported variants, 12,250 case of the Delta variant have been reported in the state and there are 82 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

As of Friday, 758 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 201 have been admitted to the ICU and 115 are on ventilators.

332,287 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 54 percent of that population is fully vaccinated.

324,086 West Virginians have gotten a booster shot.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (63), Berkeley (1,950), Boone (135), Braxton (84), Brooke (181), Cabell (914), Calhoun (24), Clay (48), Doddridge (10), Fayette (305), Gilmer (18), Grant (108), Greenbrier (213), Hampshire (170), Hancock (213), Hardy (176), Harrison (440), Jackson (141), Jefferson (857), Kanawha (1,441), Lewis (63), Lincoln (126), Logan (182), Marion (382), Marshall (210), Mason (128), McDowell (82), Mercer (316), Mineral (223), Mingo (94), Monongalia (973), Monroe (70), Morgan (166), Nicholas (113), Ohio (396), Pendleton (29), Pleasants (47), Pocahontas (24), Preston (251), Putnam (482), Raleigh (500), Randolph (190), Ritchie (39), Roane (69), Summers (54), Taylor (118), Tucker (19), Tyler (28), Upshur (75), Wayne (194), Webster (26), Wetzel (89), Wirt (18), Wood (596), Wyoming (117). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

