Crash involving tractor-trailer blocks portion of I-77

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a tractor-trailer is blocking several southbound lanes of I-77 Friday morning, according to 911 dispatchers.

The accident happened near mile marker 95 or the MacCorkle Avenue exit.

Two southbound lanes are closed at this time.

Further information has not been released at this time.

