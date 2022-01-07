Advertisement

Fire damages Huntington auto shop

Fire on Friday damaged an auto shop in West Huntington.(WSAZ/Raegan Williams)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A faulty heater is blamed for a fire that damaged a Huntington auto shop Friday afternoon, Huntington Fire Department Chief Jan Rader said.

The incident was reported just before 2 p.m. Friday about flames showing at Swells Auto Body Shop in the 100 block of West Eighth Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Rader said quick thinking from workers at the shop helped firefighters get the fire under control quickly. She said no cars were damaged during the incident, explaining that workers moved them out of the way.

The business sustained some water and fire damage.

