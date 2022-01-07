Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman shot after man’s gun accidentally discharges at Ohio shooting range

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A man shot himself and injured a woman after his firearm accidentally discharged at a shooting range, police said.

WOIO obtained a video from the Parma Police Department showing the shooting at the Parma Armory Shooting Center on Dec. 23.

Officers said a single bullet from the man’s 9mm Glock 17 handgun went through his hand and into the woman’s stomach area and leg.

The video showed staff members rushing to the aid of the two after hearing the gunshot.

The two were treated at a nearby hospital and released.

The man and woman are related, and police said the woman declined to pursue any charges in the case.

The shooting range has offered both of them complimentary firearms safety classes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 Mt. Sterling pileup
Major roads back open after being shut down due to icy conditions, crashes
One person died Thursday afternoon after a crash at the at 36th Street entrance to Interstate...
One dead after Kanawha County crash
Snow showers are expected to taper off after midnight Thursday.
Snow forecast could lead to messy commute | How much snow to expect
TEAM COVERAGE | Tri-State digging out from major snowstorm
First major snow event creates hazardous road conditions; leaves many drivers stranded
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon-night
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon-night

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden to deliver first State of the Union address on March 1
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Family wants maximum sentences for 3 convicted of Arbery’s death
Pediatric hospitals are seeing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots
A man accidentally discharged his firearm at a shooting range in Parma, Ohio.
Ohio man's gun accidentally discharges at shooting range