Advertisement

High school athlete dies from injuries sustained during hockey game

A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who...
A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.(JohnAlexandr // Canva)
By Andrew Masse
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete in Connecticut who died from an accident during a hockey game.

According to WFSB, a student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The athlete’s name was not released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 Mt. Sterling pileup
Major roads back open after being shut down due to icy conditions, crashes
One person died Thursday afternoon after a crash at the at 36th Street entrance to Interstate...
One dead after Kanawha County crash
Snow showers are expected to taper off after midnight Thursday.
Snow forecast could lead to messy commute | How much snow to expect
TEAM COVERAGE | Tri-State digging out from major snowstorm
First major snow event creates hazardous road conditions; leaves many drivers stranded
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon-night
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon-night

Latest News

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond....
Parents returning to court, teen waives hearing in Michigan school shooting
Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close as police arrest suspect 35 years later
The FDA has cut down on the wait for those seeking to get their Moderna vaccine booster.
FDA cuts interval for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster
The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
US employers add 199,000 jobs as unemployment falls to 3.9%
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court will...
Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80 million