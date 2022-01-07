A legislative push for athletic trainers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands of students across West Virginia participate in high school athletics, but for those suffer who injury, the ease of treatment and rehabilitation may depend upon where the student-athlete lives.

Josh Craigo is one of nearly 35 full-time, athletic trainers working at high schools in West Virginia. He covers all sports -- games and practices -- for the Poca Dots in Putnam County.

Nowadays, it’s more than just taping ankles. It also involves advanced compression techniques and electrotherapy.

But without a full-time trainer, athletes at more than two-thirds of the state’s high schools lack that attention.

“They’re kind of almost just on their own,” Craigo said. “It’s either just left up to the parent, the coach, the administration, people that aren’t professionally trained to take care of these types of situations.”

Lawmakers recently discussed the idea of requiring an athletic trainer for every high school.

While a similar effort failed to gain enough support last year, Del. Ed Evans, D-McDowell, has firsthand experience as to the need.

“This fall, this school year, out of 10 football games, I was the only certified trainer on the field in all 10 of those games,” he told fellow lawmakers at a December meeting. “I had numerous coaches who would come to me and say, ‘Would you come out when our kids get hurt?’”

Zach Garrett, president of the state’s Athletic Trainers’ Association, told lawmakers attending the meeting of one trainer’s impact on a Kanawha County student with lacerated spleen.

“(He) was evaluated by the athletic trainer, he was pulled from the game, sent to the ER and, end up having to, basically saved the kid’s life,” he told lawmakers. “Had he gone out and taken another hit, he may not have been there.”

The association estimates 50 high schools had athletic trainers for the 2020 football season. Yet, only 35 remained on the job beyond football -- many employed by local health care providers and contracted to provide services at each school.

Craigo’s position is different.

Faced with the retirement of teachers who had doubled as athletic trainers -- the Putnam County Board of Education voted approximately 12 years ago to fully fund a trainer at each of its four high schools.

“When Putnam County launched their program, within the first year, a kid’s life was saved,” Garrett told lawmakers.

Bruce Knell had filled the teacher-trainer position for more than three decades. Upon retirement, he successfully pushed Putnam County administrators to propose a full-time replacement. He now sits on the school board and said continuing to fund the position is never a matter of debate.

“We feel that the safety for our student athletes, you know, you really can’t put a price on that,” Knell said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s boys soccer or girls soccer, boys football or girls volleyball, we wanted these certified people to be on hand to help and assist in assessment of injuries and for emergency medical treatments.”

But the benefits go far beyond emergencies -- it’s a cost savings for the athlete’s family.

Craigo estimates certain advanced treatments would cost $60 to $120 depending upon insurance.

That reality is not lost on Del. Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell. An athletic trainer’s presence saved his family significant money. Now he hopes this legislation will help others.

“It’s a huge tool for working families to not have that burden of how to figure out how they’re going to get Suzzi or Johnny healthy again, even before we get to the financial implications of it, but just that stress alone,” he said.

Hornbuckle also worries the state may run afoul of Title Nine with rules that require only football to have some type of medical supervision. He said passing this law would cover all athletes -- male and female.

Experts agree and point to the risk associated with girls soccer and other sports.

Critics indicate finding enough money and interested applicants can be a challenge.

