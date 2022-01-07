Man accused of desecrating veterans monument on Christmas Day

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Athens County faces charges after investigators say he desecrated a veterans monument on Christmas Day.

Benjamin Wemer is accused of cutting down all the trees and bushes on the monument at Glouster Park, according to the Athens County Prosecutors Office. His charges include criminal damaging.

Wemer was arrested after police received several reports that someone had damaged the monument and cut down the trees and shrubs.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they say several people were there to help clean things up.

