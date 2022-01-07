Advertisement

Man accused of desecrating veterans monument on Christmas Day

Benjamin Wemer is accused of cutting down all the trees and bushes on a veterans monument at...
Benjamin Wemer is accused of cutting down all the trees and bushes on a veterans monument at Glouster Park, according to the Athens County (Ohio) Prosecutors Office.(Athens County Prosecutor's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Athens County faces charges after investigators say he desecrated a veterans monument on Christmas Day.

Benjamin Wemer is accused of cutting down all the trees and bushes on the monument at Glouster Park, according to the Athens County Prosecutors Office. His charges include criminal damaging.

Wemer was arrested after police received several reports that someone had damaged the monument and cut down the trees and shrubs.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they say several people were there to help clean things up.

