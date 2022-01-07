Marshall University to open later Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Marshall University will open later Friday morning due to severe winter weather, the university announced Thursday.

It will open at 10 a.m., according to a university release. It says certain essential employees may be required to report to work earlier.

University officials say the announcement applies to all its campuses and centers. They say residence hall move-in will proceed as planned.

