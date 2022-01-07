Advertisement

Post-snow warming stations pop up in Pike County

As temperatures drop, the county is opening warming stations to help those in need.
As temperatures drop, the county is opening warming stations to help those in need.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As snow settles across the region and cool temperatures continue through the night, Pike County officials are opening area senior citizen’s centers to help keep the community warm.

The Belfry, Elkhorn City, Shelby Valley and Kimper Senior Citizens Centers will be staffed from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. to welcome anyone in need.

According to Emergency Management Deputy Director Nee Jackson, many people will see a need for shelter as the temperature drops. He said the communities have been through a lot in the last week alone and he hopes this will serve as a little extra warmth for those in need.

“They will be staffed from seven to seven, for folks that are out there. And if they have problems with the heat, or if they’re out for whatever reason and they get cold. If their heat’s not working properly, they can go to those centers,” said Jackson.

Jackson said anyone in an emergency situation should call the sheriff’s department or 911, and anyone attempting to travel should use extra caution as the roads will likely freeze over in the late hours.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are reports of a person trapped Friday evening in an underground limestone mine near the...
Reports: Person trapped in mine
Family who couldn't contact Norman Taylor on Thursday were praying he was merely stuck in...
Community mourns Huntington man killed in Kentucky crash
Two people are facing child endangerment charges after the death of a baby.
Two arrested for child endangerment after death of 18-month-old baby
A tractor-trailer crashes in the eastbound lanes of I-64 near Ona.
I-64 reopens following accident
Road conditions
Road salt mostly ineffective due to cold temperatures; roads mostly covered

Latest News

Several legislators said that the maps were created with a lack of input, and the process was...
Kentucky lawmakers send redistricting plans to governor
Ohio reports single-day increase of 18,310 new COVID-19 cases
A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West...
Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine
Drivers can expect slush on the roads to freeze overnight, making for slick and icy patches.
Drivers exercise caution in icy conditions
Klondike Tony vs. Arctic Andrew in WSAZ luge race
Klondike Tony vs. Arctic Andrew in WSAZ luge race