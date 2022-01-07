Advertisement

Road salt mostly ineffective due to cold temperatures; roads mostly covered

Officials say drivers should consider all state highways slick and hazardous, and limit travel as much as possible.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - Conditions remain hazardous Friday as temperatures dropped overnight rendering salt mostly ineffective on roads.

By nightfall Thursday, some locations in our region were buried under 8 inches of snow.

KENTUCKY

At 7 a.m., main Priority A routes are partly to mostly covered with snow and ice in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas, and Rowan counties. In some areas, plows have been across back roads, Priority B and C routes, but they remain covered with snow.

Farther north, such as the Maysville region where less snow fell – Mason, Lewis, Nicholas, Fleming, and Greenup counties report 3 to 4 inches of accumulation – roads are clearer.

Counties along and south of the I-64 corridor – Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, and Rowan counties – report 5 to 8 inches of snow, and poorer road conditions.

Sunny skies and temps rising to the 20s forecast for this afternoon will help, but it will take time to clear all roads.

Officials say drivers should consider all state highways slick and hazardous, and limit travel as much as possible.

A state of emergency has been declared in Kentucky and many counties have issued alerts limiting roadways to essential travel only.

Ky. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency

WEST VIRGINIA

Metro 911 is receiving several reports of snowy and icy roadways throughout Kanawha County, including interstate 64 ,77, and 79.

Officials are asking drivers to limit travel.

If you must travel, keep distance between other vehicles and lower your speed.

OHIO

In Ohio, officials are warning of slick travel on US 52 and US 23.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

