Advertisement

Tips to stay safe while clearing away snow and ice

By Joseph Payton
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a snowstorm blanketed the tri-state region, many have the chore of clearing off their car before driving to their next destination. Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry says there are important areas to keep in mind.

“There’s a lot of things that people forget like the top of the car,” Merry said.

Merry suggests clearing off the area around the driver’s side door first. This will allow you to open the door and start your car without snow falling into the seat. After starting the car, Merry suggest brushing off all side windows and mirrors.

Once you make your way to the front of the car, brush snow off the windshield, and knock ice free from the windshield wipers. Merry says what a lot of people often forget to do is clears snow and ice from the hood and top of the car.

“Last year during the big snow storm, we had an ambulance going to Columbus, Ohio. There was a tractor trailer in front of us with ice and snow on the top. It blew of, went through the windshield of the ambulance, and injured the paramedic,” Merry said.

During the winter weather, people will also be clearing snow and ice off of their driveways and sidewalks. It’s an activity that can often pose some health risks, especially for those with heart conditions.

“You’re out in the cold which means your heart has to work extra hard because you’re shoveling snow,” said Kevin Pauley of the American Heart Association. “If something starts feeling off and you start feeling the typical signs of a heart attack: tightness in the chest, pain in your arm or jaw, minutes matter. You need to call 9-1-1.”

That’s why Pauley suggests using a smaller sized shovel so you’re not shoveling heavy loads of snow. He also suggests taking breaks when if you are feeling fatigued.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 Mt. Sterling pileup
Major roads back open after being shut down due to icy conditions, crashes
One person died Thursday afternoon after a crash at the at 36th Street entrance to Interstate...
One dead after Kanawha County crash
TEAM COVERAGE | Tri-State digging out from major snowstorm
First major snow event creates hazardous road conditions; leaves many drivers stranded
Snow showers are expected to taper off after midnight Thursday.
Snow forecast could lead to messy commute | How much snow to expect
All maintained roads in Carter County have been ordered closed Thursday evening.
Many roads closed in eastern Kentucky counties

Latest News

Firefighters battled flames for nearly eight hours trying to save this house.
Firefighters battle flames and freezing temperatures in Nicholas County
A legislative push for athletic trainers
A legislative push for athletic trainers
Leaving a drip on the faucet is a good way to prevent frozen pipes.
Tips to avoid frozen pipes as temperatures drop
Freezing conditions expected to cause slippery roads Friday night
Freezing conditions expected to cause slippery roads Friday night
The WSAZ Now Desk is live with team coverage of the winter weather that has hit our area.
WSAZ Now Desk | Extended snow coverage