Tree falls near Capital High School; roadway blocked

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A tree is blocking the roadway after falling along Greenbrier Street Friday morning.

According to dispatchers, the tree fell near Capital High School.

Dispatchers say when the tree fell, it brought down power lines that are now also in the roadway.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

