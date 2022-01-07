Two arrested for child endangerment after death of 18-month old baby

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people are facing child endangerment charges after an investigation by the Portsmouth Police Department and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office involving the death of an 18-month old baby.

Deputies said they were contacted by police and the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, January 6, 2022 about a deceased infant at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Members of a newly formed Scioto County Special Victim’s Unit responded to the hospital. During the investigation, law enforcement determined the baby was brought to the hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. Her body was sent to Montgomery County for an autopsy.

Deputies said an investigation revealed that the infant was in the custody of Scioto County Children’s services and had been placed into a kinship placement. Kinship care refers to the care of children by relatives, or in some jurisdictions, close family friends. The biological mother of the baby had been receiving overnight visitation.

The investigation led to the search of two residences, which were conducted by detectives from both the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Portsmouth Police Department.

Detectives recovered 29 grams of meth, 13 grams of heroin/fentanyl, marijuana, scales, a gun, and $4,200 in cash. The controlled substances will be forwarded to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations for testing.

Kristina Edwards, 36, of Portsmouth, and Larry Weaver Jr. ,22, of Portsmouth were both arrested. Edwards is charged with trafficking in meth in the vicinity of a juvenile, trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a juvenile, possession of meth, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl, and child endangerment. Weaver is facing charges of trafficking in meth in the vicinity of a juvenile, trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a juvenile, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of meth, possession of heroin, possesion of fentanyl, and child endangerment.

Edwards and Weaver are being held on a $300,000 dollar bond. Weaver is also being held on a probation holder out of Common Pleas Court with no bond.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more charges are expected to be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury after the autopsy is completed.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

