University of Kentucky closed Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky will be closed on Friday, Jan. 7 due to severe weather.
The university said these operations will remain open or proceed as scheduled:
- UK HealthCare hospitals, emergency departments and clinics are open and operating as normal.
- Move-in for students coming back to residence halls will proceed as planned and on schedule, beginning at 9 a.m.
- The Gatton Student Center also will be open, beginning at 8 a.m. The COVID testing and vaccination site at Gatton Student Center will be open as well, beginning at 9 a.m.
- Champions Kitchen at the Gatton Student Center and the cafeteria at The 90 will be open at 10 a.m. to provide dining for students and workers on campus.
- The pantries at Holmes Hall and The 90 open at 10 a.m.
- The UK Bookstore also will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gatton Student Center.
- The COVID-19 testing site at K-Lair will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
UK said facilities crews will work to clear areas around – and roads leading into – residence halls, Gatton Student Center and UK HealthCare hospitals and clinics.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.