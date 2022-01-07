Advertisement

University of Kentucky closed Friday

Jan. 6, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky will be closed on Friday, Jan. 7 due to severe weather.

The university said these operations will remain open or proceed as scheduled:

- UK HealthCare hospitals, emergency departments and clinics are open and operating as normal.

- Move-in for students coming back to residence halls will proceed as planned and on schedule, beginning at 9 a.m.

- The Gatton Student Center also will be open, beginning at 8 a.m. The COVID testing and vaccination site at Gatton Student Center will be open as well, beginning at 9 a.m.

- Champions Kitchen at the Gatton Student Center and the cafeteria at The 90 will be open at 10 a.m. to provide dining for students and workers on campus.

- The pantries at Holmes Hall and The 90 open at 10 a.m.

- The UK Bookstore also will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gatton Student Center.

- The COVID-19 testing site at K-Lair will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

UK said facilities crews will work to clear areas around – and roads leading into – residence halls, Gatton Student Center and UK HealthCare hospitals and clinics.

