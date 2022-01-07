Warming centers open

(WSAZ) - With bitter cold temperatures hitting the region, several warming centers have opened for those in need of shelter.

In Charleston, the Salvation Army at 301 Tennessee Avenue will be open overnight Friday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The City of Charleston, United Way of Central West Virginia, Salvation Army, Kanawha Valley Collective, and Cabin Creek Health Center along with the Charleston Police and Fire Departments will provide staffing for the overnight warming center.

In Kentucky, the Martin County Government Center and the Warfield Fire Department are open to give refuge to anyone experiencing power outages or left out in the bitter cold.

Transportation is available to Warming Centers via the Martin County Rescue Squad or Martin County Emergency Management. Please dial 606-298-2088 or 606-298-3211 for assistance.

