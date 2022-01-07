Advertisement

Warming centers open

warming center
warming center(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - With bitter cold temperatures hitting the region, several warming centers have opened for those in need of shelter.

In Charleston, the Salvation Army at 301 Tennessee Avenue will be open overnight Friday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The City of Charleston, United Way of Central West Virginia, Salvation Army, Kanawha Valley Collective, and Cabin Creek Health Center along with the Charleston Police and Fire Departments will provide staffing for the overnight warming center.

In Kentucky, the Martin County Government Center and the Warfield Fire Department are open to give refuge to anyone experiencing power outages or left out in the bitter cold.

Transportation is available to Warming Centers via the Martin County Rescue Squad or Martin County Emergency Management. Please dial 606-298-2088 or 606-298-3211 for assistance.

Transportation is available to Warming Centers by the Martin County Rescue Squad or Martin County Emergency Management. Please dial 606-298-2088 or 606-298-3211 for assistance.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 Mt. Sterling pileup
Major roads back open after being shut down due to icy conditions, crashes
One person died Thursday afternoon after a crash at the at 36th Street entrance to Interstate...
One dead after Kanawha County crash
Snow showers are expected to taper off after midnight Thursday.
Snow forecast could lead to messy commute | How much snow to expect
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon-night
Plowable snow on schedule for Thursday afternoon-night
TEAM COVERAGE | Tri-State digging out from major snowstorm
First major snow event creates hazardous road conditions; leaves many drivers stranded

Latest News

Officials say drivers should consider all state highways slick and hazardous, and limit travel...
Road salt mostly ineffective due to cold temperatures; roads mostly covered
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, January 7th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Red and blue lights
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocks portion of I-77
Tree falls near Capital High School; roadway blocked