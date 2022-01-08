2 arrested in drug busts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men face charges after separate busts in Huntington that turned up fentanyl and other drugs, the Huntington Police Department said Friday.

Matthew Scott Fortner Jr., 34, of Huntington, and Philip Rucker, 42, who’s originally from Missouri, were both arrested.

According to an HPD release, the first incident happened Dec. 29 in the 2100 block of Jefferson Avenue. In that bust, HPD SWAT Team officers seized more than 500 grams of heroin, marijuana, crack cocaine, suboxone, and cash.

On Jan. 5, the second incident along Riverside Drive in the Altizer community turned up two vehicles, more than 1,000 grams of heroin and fentanyl, a large quantity of methamphetamines, two firearms, a large amount of cash and materials used in the processing and distribution of narcotics.

Both suspects face possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, among other charges. They’re both in custody in the Western Regional Jail.

Investigators say more arrests are expected.

