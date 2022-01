ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire Friday night in Ashland, Boyd County 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported before 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of 39th Street.

The Ashland Fire Chief said everyone managed to make it out safely, and the fire was contained to the attic.

The cause is unknown.

