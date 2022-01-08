Drivers exercise caution in icy conditions

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As drivers travel through slush and snow, they remain on high alert following a major snowstorm that swept through our region Thursday.

“It was ‘nightmarish’ if I could say that’s a word, it was pretty crazy,” Michael, a semi truck driver, said.

It’s a nightmare Michael says he was stuck in as he tried to maneuver a tractor-trailer through parts of West Virginia and Kentucky.

“For the truck-- not only is it heavy, but you’re carrying extra weight behind you. So, if you’re stopping normally, that extra weight will surely push you forward and it certainly makes it more difficult for the truck rather than a normal car,” Michael said.

As Michael and other drivers, like Nicole Brassington, hopped on major interstates Thursday, like I-64, the snow may be mostly gone-- but slick spots still linger.

“I’ve been driving 60, 55. I’ve not been going above the speed limit,” Brassington said.

Throughout the day, slush has been piling up on the sides of the interstate, as well as covering side roads. As the sun has gone down throughout the evening and those temperatures keep dropping, that slush is freezing into layers of ice.

“To me, the snow is better to drive on. But when the road is wet, it’s a lot of black ice,” Michael said.

“I’m prepared to pull over and stay at a hotel if I need to,” Brassington said.

West Virginia Department of Highway crews say they’ll be out plowing and salting I-64 through the night and into Saturday.

