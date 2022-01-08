Firefighters battle flames and freezing temperatures in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For nearly eight hours, firefighters in Nicholas County fought to bring a house fire under control Thursday night into Friday morning.

Atop a mountain in Richwood, the once dark green-house is now completely charred and the belongings inside, destroyed.

“The flames are shooting up the top, the bottom, the utility room and whole back wall caught on fire,” Neighbor Jene Adkins said.

Firefighters ran into challenges trying to control the flames. One of which, low water pressure firefighter Josh Rose said. He added they had to spread 2,000 feet of hose just to get enough water pressure to bring the fire down.

“We tend to have some water issues here,” he said.

And the roads themselves created even more challenges in trying to reach the house quickly.

“The roads were completely untouched, several inches, probably close to eight inches on the road,” Rose said. “It’s a very narrow one-lane road to get in here anyway.”

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

