First Warning Forecast | Rain arrives Sunday, generally quiet weather to follow

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It may be hard to believe just three days after several inches of snow fell, but rain is back in the forecast for Sunday. This rain will continue to lead to snow melt across the area, but rainfall totals nearing an inch in spots combined with the melting snow may lead to local high water, especially if storm drains are clogged. The rain tapers Sunday evening, and dry weather sets up for much of the week ahead. Meanwhile, temperatures experience another big drop at the start of the work week before climbing back to milder levels for the remainder.

Saturday evening starts mostly clear, but cloud cover begins increasing from west to east after dark. Temperatures quickly drop to the low to mid 30s and will likely reach the freezing mark in sheltered valleys and rural areas.

A few showers skirt across mainly northern and western parts of the region overnight. This rain could begin as a brief period of ice in the cold spots that have dropped below freezing, but temperatures begin rising after the rain starts, so this risk would be brief and minor. The remainder of the region stays above freezing with low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Sunday looks to be a rainy day overall with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Rain totals could near an inch in spots, and street flooding may result from blocked storm drains due to the melting slush.

Rain tapers Sunday evening, ending off as a bit of snow only in the mountains. The sky begins clearing Sunday night as temperatures plummet to the teens. This may lead to areas of black ice.

Be mindful of the Monday morning commute as patchy black ice is likely due to lingering moisture on roadways as temperatures start in the teens. Monday afternoon sees a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures struggling to get above freezing.

Tuesday sees sunshine but a very cold day with high temperatures near 30 degrees.

Milder air returns Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures generally in the mid to upper 40s. Dry weather is expected.

On Saturday, clouds increase again with another chance for rain showers. Afternoon highs reach the mid 40s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.