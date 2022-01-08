First Warning Forecast | Sunshine returns Saturday, but rain lurks Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Snow has certainly left its mark across the region, and now that the sky has finally cleared after stubborn clouds and lingering flurries on Friday, a frigid morning has set up on this Saturday with temperatures for most locations in the single digits. The clear sky does mean a full day of sunshine is in store, and temperatures are set to rise above freezing for the afternoon. This commences a slow melting process as the weak January sun can only do so much. However, the sun and above-freezing temperatures are not the only things that will to snow melt. A slug of rain arrives late Saturday night and lasts through much of the day on Sunday, washing most if not all the snow away. This does lead to an increased risk for street flooding as some storm drains may be blocked from slush. After the rain ends, a brief but snowless arctic blast takes over for a couple days before milder and drier weather returns for the remainder of the week.

Saturday morning starts quite frigid with temperatures in the single digits. The sky is clear. Use caution if venturing out as some slick spots remain on secondary roads, sidewalks, and parking lots.

Saturday afternoon sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 40s. Snow slowly begins to melt.

Cloud cover begins increasing after dark Saturday evening. Temperatures quickly drop to the low to mid 30s and will likely reach the freezing mark in sheltered valleys and rural areas.

Rain arrives after midnight into Sunday morning. This rain could begin as a brief period of ice in the cold spots that have dropped below freezing, but temperatures begin rising after the rain starts, so this risk would be brief and minor. The remainder of the region stays above freezing with low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Sunday looks to be a rainy day overall with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Rain totals could near an inch in spots, and street flooding may result from blocked storm drains due to the melting slush.

Monday morning may see some icy spots as temperatures will have quickly plummeted to the teens following the day-long rain. Monday afternoon sees a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures struggling to get above freezing.

Tuesday sees sunshine but a very cold day with high temperatures in the upper 20s.

Milder air returns Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures generally in the mid 40s. Dry weather looks likely at this time.

