Floyd County Sheriff’s Office C.O.A.S.Ts through winter storms

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - With snowstorms impacting most of Kentucky, Floyd County was also hit with several inches of ice. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has been busy assisting folks of all ages with transportation, power, heating, and much more.

“The last count, we had got out of our vehicles and physically assisted 75 vehicles up and down hills on US 23 and KY 80,” said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt. “It’s really concerning to people when they see wet snow or hear of wet snow, they start panicking, like, ‘oh my God, what if my power goes out? Do I have a backup?’”

Along with concerns about snow, many have concerns about elderly Floyd Countians, but the sheriff’s office’s “Check on a Senior Today” or C.O.A.S.T program ensures seniors are safe year-round and especially during severe weather.

“[Seniors] started yesterday at 2:00, some of them calling saying, ‘listen I need milk, I’m afraid I’m going to be stuck couple days’,” said Sheriff Hunt. “or ‘my medicines called in, can deputy so and so go pick it up?’, so we started yesterday about 2:00 taking phone calls from our seniors who pretty much just tell us what they want and we do it.”

Sheriff Hunt says there are approximately 50 seniors that the office checks on daily during this severe weather and the deputies are more than happy to go out and interact with them.

“It’s just a service that we owe to our people,” said Sheriff Hunt. “We love providing it to them.”

Sheriff Hunt also says you can call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office or visit its website to find out more about the C.O.A.S.T program and how to nominate a family member or neighbor.

