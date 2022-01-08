Montana Fouts named to Team USA
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former East Carter softball star and current University of Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts received another accolade as she was named to the 2022 USA Women’s National Team. She is on the team that will compete in The World Games 2022 in Birmingham this summer and this is her first appearance on the squad.
Last season for the Crimson Tide, she started 32 games, led the NCAA in strikeouts and threw a perfect game in the WCWS against UCLA.
