Montana Fouts named to Team USA

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former East Carter softball star and current University of Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts received another accolade as she was named to the 2022 USA Women’s National Team. She is on the team that will compete in The World Games 2022 in Birmingham this summer and this is her first appearance on the squad.

Last season for the Crimson Tide, she started 32 games, led the NCAA in strikeouts and threw a perfect game in the WCWS against UCLA.

Speechless for how God has used this sport to provide people, experiences, and opportunities for me to live my dream life. I will never be able to thank him, and all of y’all for continuously making my dreams come true. 8 year old me up to now is purely blessed. Roll Eagles! pic.twitter.com/xXrkHwhHWY — Montana Fouts (@MontanaFouts) January 7, 2022

