Ohio holds off Golden Flashes

ATHENS, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ohio Bobcats are off to their best start in a decade as they beat Kent State in MAC play 80-72 Friday night and improve to 12-2 this season. Back in the 2011-12 season, Ohio began the season with a 13-1 record. The Bobcats were led in scoring by Mark Sears who had 28 points and Ben Vander Plas scored 20 points while knocking down six three pointers.

They are now first in the MAC with a 3-0 record and host Bowling Green next Tuesday.

