Reports: Person trapped in mine

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (NBC News) – There are reports of a person trapped Friday evening in an underground limestone mine near the Pennsylvania-West Virginia border.

First responders in Fayette County say the call came in Friday afternoon.

Several emergency and rescue vehicles could be seen outside the Laurel underground limestone mine. Initial reports are that one person is trapped.

It’s not clear what triggered the collapse.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.