‘Tough’ Herd wins at FAU

(WYMT)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOCA RATON, Fl. (WSAZ) - After a back and forth three quarters Saturday afternoon against FAU, the Marshall women’s basketball team flexed their muscles and got a huge road win in Conference USA. The Owls led by three points entering the final 10 minutes of play and the Herd erupted to 31 fourth quarter points to get the win 66-51.

Savannah Wheeler scored 24 points while Brianah Ferby added 20 including back to back three pointers to give Marshall a six point lead in the final quarter. After the game, head coach Tony Kemper said “this group acts like they are pretty tough. They certainly acted like it in the fourth quarter. It was a slugfest...on the road this and that and we decided ‘happy plane’ so let’s knock down some shots and get out of here and they did.”

Marshall is now 3-0 in Conference USA play and are in Texas next week where they take on North Texas and Rice.

