Advertisement

University of Pikeville offering free COVID-19 testing for students, staff, and community members

Free COVID testing
Free COVID testing(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the Omicron variant in full swing and students returning to campus, the University of Pikeville has partnered with Wild Health and the Pike County Health Department to offer free COVID-19 testing for students, staff, and community members.

This event will continue from Monday, January 10, until Thursday, January 13, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the UPIKE Fitness Center.

Tammy Riley, Public Health Director for the Pike County Health Department, said she has seen a great number of people come out to utilize this service.

“We’ve had a wonderful turnout, considering the weather, you know, the storm that hit, and the roads haven’t been the best, in spite of all of that, we’ve had some good foot traffic,” said Riley.

Riley added that COVID testing is just one of multiple safety precautions students should take as they return to classes.

“First and foremost, I’m gonna say get vaccinated,” she said. “That is the best tool we have in our toolbox to fight this virus.”

She continued to say that masking up when social distancing can’t be maintained and ensuring classes are well ventilated are some other great ways to combat COVID-19.

“I know it’s very cold out, but if you can crack a window, keep the fans moving, wash your hands frequently, and then of course, if you’re sick, stay home, stay in your dorm room, stay in your apartment,” she said.

This event does not require an appointment.

Riley added that the Pike County Health Department will be hosting free vaccination clinics for various Pike County communities in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family who couldn't contact Norman Taylor on Thursday were praying he was merely stuck in...
Community mourns Huntington man killed in Kentucky crash
There are reports of a person trapped Friday evening in an underground limestone mine near the...
Reports: Person trapped in mine
Two people are facing child endangerment charges after the death of a baby.
Two arrested for child endangerment after death of 18-month-old baby
A tractor-trailer crashes in the eastbound lanes of I-64 near Ona.
I-64 reopens following accident
Road conditions
Road salt mostly ineffective due to cold temperatures; roads mostly covered

Latest News

The fire happened along Trace Fork Road early Saturday morning.
Trailer home a total loss in fire early Saturday morning
Officials are warning folks of sloppy conditions as snow melts across the Commonwealth.
Officials warn of dangers following flooding and snow melting
Several legislators said that the maps were created with a lack of input, and the process was...
Kentucky lawmakers send redistricting plans to governor
Ohio reports single-day increase of 18,310 new COVID-19 cases