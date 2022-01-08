Advertisement

Weekend weather wows and woes

Deep freeze then weekend thaw
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The snowstorm is history but phase two of this major winter event comes tonight with a deep arctic chill setting in. By dawn under clear skies many rural communities will reside a few degrees above zero. Emily Bennett told us how to keep our pipes from freezing.

https://www.wsaz.com/2022/01/07/tips-avoid-frozen-pipes-temperatures-drop/

After the Saturday morning polar plunge sunshiny skies and a milder south breeze (B and B, blue with a breeze) will start the melting and thawing process as highs make it into the 40s.

By Sunday the thaw is joined by a soaking one inch rain which will turn blocked storm drains into mini-lakes.

Highs in the 40s assure rain not snow.

Sunday night into Monday another cold intrusion is due in town so again some black ice issues would be possible come the start of the new week.

