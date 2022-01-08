Advertisement

WVU holds serve at home

(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s not how you start but how you finish and WVU finished strong Saturday afternoon against Kansas State. After trailing 23-6 early in the game and by 13 points at halftime, the Mountaineers used a strong second half to win 71-68. Sean McNeil scored 26 points in the win while Taz Sherman and Kedrian Johnson also put up double figures for WVU.

The Mountaineer defense became very stingy in the first 10 minutes of the second half where they allowed just 10 points over that span and improve to 12-2 overall and 1-1 in Big 12 play. They host Oklahoma State on January 11th and play at #67 Kansas on January 15th.

