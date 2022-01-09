Charleston Police investigation convenience store robbery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning armed robbery at a Par Mar convenience store.

Police say at around 6:00 a.m. at the Par Mar on the 800 block of West Washington Street, a black male wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and a red and white face mask entered the store with a handgun.

They say the suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was last seen running west on Virginia Street West towards 7th Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.

