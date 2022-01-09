First Warning Forecast | Temperatures to plummet as rain moves out

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A soaking rain on Sunday did a decent job washing away a lot of the snow that fell just a few days ago. However, rain totals near or exceeding an inch in many areas combined with the snow melt has led to creeks and streams running high. These levels will begin to drop overnight as the rain pushes out, but as temperatures come crashing down, areas of black ice are likely to develop and may add a hazard to the Monday morning commute. Monday and Tuesday both stay quite cold during the afternoon with temperatures struggling to get above freezing. By Wednesday, milder temperatures return, but an ever-changing weather pattern looks to bring more active weather and colder temperatures by the end of the week and into the weekend, including another opportunity for snow.

Rain clears the area Sunday evening with clouds breaking towards midnight. Temperatures quickly fall to the mid 20s during this time period. There will be just enough of a breeze to allow main roads to dry, but secondary roads and any locations where water can drain from the hillsides need to be mindful of developing black ice.

Sunday night turns clear and stays dry as low temperatures fall to the upper teens. The breeze slackens some, so black ice remains a concern.

Keep the black ice risk in mind during the Monday morning commute. After starting with sunshine, clouds gather Monday afternoon with a few spitting flurries not out of the question. High temperatures top out right around the freezing mark at 32 degrees.

Monday night turns quite cold under a clear sky; low temperatures generally fall between 10 and 15 degrees.

On Tuesday, a full day of sunshine will be seen but with high temperatures only getting to around 30 degrees.

Wednesday sees afternoon temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday turns mostly cloudy. A quick-hitting, weak system may bring light rain and/or snow to the region. At this time, any rain or snow amounts would be minimal and not cause any major impacts.

Friday sees a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid 40s.

The next system to watch will be over the upcoming weekend. Details still need to be ironed out, but rain and snow look likely Saturday into Sunday, with accumulating snow also in the cards.

