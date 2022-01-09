Advertisement

Herd falls in CUSA play

Herd has lost five straight games
Herd has lost five straight games(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- — Michael Forrest had a season-high 27 points as Florida Atlantic beat Marshall 90-77 on Saturday night.

Alijah Martin had 17 points for Florida Atlantic (8-6, 1-0 Conference USA). Giancarlo Rosado added 11 points. Bryan Greenlee had seven points and 10 assists.

Obinna Anochili-Killen scored a career-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd (7-8, 0-2), whose losing streak reached five games. Taevion Kinsey added 20 points and six assists. Mikel Beyers had 11 points.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family who couldn't contact Norman Taylor on Thursday were praying he was merely stuck in...
Community mourns Huntington man killed in Kentucky crash
There are reports of a person trapped Friday evening in an underground limestone mine near the...
Reports: Person trapped in mine
Two people are facing child endangerment charges after the death of a baby.
Two arrested for child endangerment after death of 18-month-old baby
A tractor-trailer crashes in the eastbound lanes of I-64 near Ona.
I-64 reopens following accident
Road conditions
Road salt mostly ineffective due to cold temperatures; roads mostly covered

Latest News

WVU WINS
WVU WINS
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) tries to shoot as Georgia's Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) and Tyron...
No. 16 Kentucky rolls past Georgia 92-77
‘Tough’ Herd wins at FAU
Sean McNeil celebrates a three
WVU holds serve at home