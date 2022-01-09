Man killed, other injured, in Rowan County ATV crash

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man died Friday after crashing a side-by-side in Rowan County.

Coroner John Northcutt says Edward “Eddie” Ison, 65, from Morehead lost control on a snow-covered road, hit a tree, and went over an embankment.

Northcutt says Ison died at the scene, and a passenger was taken to St. Claire Regional Medical Center with not life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, however Northcutt says it appears Ison lost control.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.