Advertisement

No. 16 Kentucky rolls past Georgia 92-77

TyTy Washington broke John Wall’s school record with 17 assists.
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) tries to shoot as Georgia's Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) and Tyron...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) tries to shoot as Georgia's Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) and Tyron McMillan (4) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - TyTy Washington broke John Wall’s school record with 17 assists in a single game and No. 16 Kentucky beat Georgia 92-77 Saturday night at Rupp Arena.

With Sahvir Wheeler sidelined with a neck injury, Washington ran the point and finished with 17 points, 17 assists and only one turnover.

Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds. Davion Mintz poured in 19 points off the bench and hit five triples.

The Wildcats led the Bulldogs 40-37 at halftime and outscored Georgia by twelve in the second half.

Kentucky (12-3, 2-1 SEC) visits Vanderbilt Tuesday at 7:00 on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family who couldn't contact Norman Taylor on Thursday were praying he was merely stuck in...
Community mourns Huntington man killed in Kentucky crash
There are reports of a person trapped Friday evening in an underground limestone mine near the...
Reports: Person trapped in mine
Two people are facing child endangerment charges after the death of a baby.
Two arrested for child endangerment after death of 18-month-old baby
A tractor-trailer crashes in the eastbound lanes of I-64 near Ona.
I-64 reopens following accident
Road conditions
Road salt mostly ineffective due to cold temperatures; roads mostly covered

Latest News

WVU WINS
WVU WINS
Herd has lost five straight games
Herd falls in CUSA play
‘Tough’ Herd wins at FAU
Sean McNeil celebrates a three
WVU holds serve at home