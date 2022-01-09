Trailer home a total loss in fire early Saturday morning

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man that lived inside a single wide trailer in Mason County escaped early Saturday morning before flames took over his home according to Flat Rock Fire Chief Stephen Holley.

Chief Holley said firefighters responded to the call of a structure fire just after 4 a.m. along Trace Fork Road.

He said the home was a total loss.

The fire started on the couch according to Chief Holley.

Firefighters say no foul play is suspected.

