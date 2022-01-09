Advertisement

Union rep says workers laid off during Special Metals strike

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - About 70 to 75 employees have been permanently laid off at Special Metals while union workers undergo contract negotiations, according to representative Chad Thompson.

He tells WSAZ they received a WARN notice a few weeks ago and hoped it wouldn’t go through.

About 450 workers have been on strike since October 1st. Saturday marks 100 days on strike. Several attempts at the bargaining table have been unsuccessful.

Negotiations are set to resume Tuesday morning.

WSAZ reached out to the company for comment but have not yet heard back.

