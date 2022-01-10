Advertisement

Chairman of the Board

Man’s Jeremiah Harless sets school rebounding record
By Jim Treacy
Jan. 9, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sometimes a single player will outscore another team in high school basketball but Man’s Jeremiah Harless did something even more rare. In their win over Parkersburg Catholic Saturday night, he had more rebounds than the Crusaders had points. He grabbed 45 boards in the 101-42 win, scored 27 points and had seven assists. The previous Hillbilly rebounding record was 32. Helping get the win were the scoring efforts of Caleb Blevins who had 29 with Aden Martin and Trey Brown also going double digits.

Man is now 7-2, ranked 3rd in Class A and host Liberty Raleigh Thursday night.

