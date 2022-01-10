Charleston police investigating death on Smith Street

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person has died in Charleston after being found outside a building on Smith Street.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating and are trying to figure out what caused this person’s death but details are limited.

The Charleston Area Alliance owns the property. President and CEO Nicole Christian told WSAZ one of their tenants found the person.

“We were alerted this morning by the Charleston area police department that a deceased female was found on our property,” Christian said. “One of the tenants pulled up into the parking lot this morning and saw the individual.”

She added that the area the person was found is a common place for people to gather.

“It’s sort of a secluded little cubby area that, from time to time, we believe is used by those less fortunate or homeless individuals,” Christian said.

Charleston police left the building around 10 a.m., and Christian said they arrived sometime between 7:30to 8 a.m. While there are cameras around the building, Christian said police reviewed the footage. Due to the placement of the cameras, though, they could not see the person.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.