COVID-19 Ky. | Omicron cases skyrocketing

Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.(WKYT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – COVID cases are increasing at an unprecedented rate in Kentucky due to the omicron variant, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

He said the positivity rate has soared to 26.33%, meaning that more than one in four people being tested for COVID have the virus.

“We have never seen an escalation like this,” Beshear said. “It is certainly going to fill up our hospitals.”

State health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said 95 to 100% of current COVID cases in Kentucky are from omicron.

Beshear announced the following new numbers in the last three days:

- Saturday - 6,750 new cases/ 32 more deaths

- Sunday - 5,235 new cases/21 more deaths

- Monday - 5,049 new cases/14 more deaths

The governor announced a 17% hospitalization increase in the last seven days, with nine regions in the red. He said many hospitals are reporting critical staffing shortages.

Beshear has mobilized the National Guard to help in hospitals, with 445 active Guard personnel currently assisting.

Regarding the ongoing vaccination effort, the governor announced that 11,672 Kentuckians got a first vaccine during weekend and 23,283 received boosters. Sixty-three percent of all Kentuckians are at least partially vaccinated – or 2,807,380 residents.

