Major development to bring jobs to Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The W.Va. House Finance Committee met Monday afternoon and on the agenda was the discussion of a major development planned for Mason County that would create 800 full-time positions.

According to lawmakers, a company has invested in a 1,370-acre plot of land off Route 2 in Apple Grove.

The company is a steel producer and would become a vendor as well as a customer to other businesses in West Virginia, lawmakers stated Monday afternoon.

In addition to the 800 full-time positions, the investment would also create 1,000-plus construction jobs.

The company’s goal is to be in production in 24 months.

During the finance meeting Monday, lawmakers discussed a financial study conducted by WVU that indicated the new development would generate an economic impact of $25 billion and produce almost $480 million in employment taxes.

According to the company, a rolling average wage is $96,000, excluding management.

The company secured funding through the West Virginia Opportunity Zone Incentive.

The West Virginia Opportunity Zone Incentive or HB113 passed June 24, 2019.

The following are requirements to secure funding:

Must be a newly registered business in West Virginia, registered after Jan. 1, 2019, and before Jan 1, 2024.

Cannot merely be a reorganization of a business that existed prior to Jan. 1, 2019, required to obtain a new business registration certificate.

Must be considered a “Qualified Opportunity Zone Business” as defined in Section §1400Z-2 of the Internal Revenue Code (basically an LLC or partnership).

Must be in one of the 55 qualified opportunity zones in West Virginia.

Incentive: Exempt from corporate and personal income tax for 10 years.

Can be used with or without the Federal Opportunity Fund incentive.

The company and the Office of Economic Development have been negotiating for eight months.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.