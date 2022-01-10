Near miss | bystanders prevent SUV from falling into creek

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man and a woman in their eighties are thankful to be dry after their SUV went off the road and almost into a creek.

The single car accident happened on Whites Creek Road in Wayne County Monday.

The man and woman were driving into a curve when the car went off the road and ended up against a bobbed wire fence which kept the car from rolling over into the creek, according to a witness.

The witness and another man attached a chain to the car and his truck to secure it in place, then pulled the couple from the SUV.

We talked to the hero who was in the right place at the right time to help pull the couple from plunging into the creek.

The couple was not hurt.

