New Martin County Judge-Executive sworn in

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Colby Kirk was sworn in as the interim Martin County Judge-Executive.

He was appointed to the position by Governor Andy Beshear after serving as Deputy Judge after the death of former Judge-Executive Victor Slone.

“I want to see our community grow and prosper as much as anyone,” said Kirk in a Facebook post.

He added that he looks forward to serving and promised to work towards economic growth in the community.

Kirk also announced in December that he will be running for the position in the next election once his time as interim Judge Executive is over.

