New trial date set for man accused of killing Charleston police officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- It will be another two months before the man accused of shooting and killing Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson will stand trial.

Joshua Phillips is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Patrolman Johnson, who was shot while responding to a routine call on Garrison Avenue on December 1, 2020.

Johnson died just three days later from her injuries.

Phillips, who has been behind bars awaiting trial since December 26, 2020, appeared virtually in Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey’s courtroom in Charleston Monday morning.

He was masked and wearing a blue layer on top of his orange jumpsuit.

His trial was set to begin on Monday, but a motion brought forward by the defense has now delayed the trial for two more months.

The defense says they had an expert witness who could testify in regards to changing the venue of the trial, but that the witness was not available due to a scheduling conflict.

The defense asked the judge for the hearing to be continued.

The prosecution did not oppose the request, saying it would be “probably be an error” not to allow the expert testimony, leading Judge Bailey to grant the continuation and setting a new trial date of March 28, 2022.

Along with first-degree murder, Phillips is facing three other felony charges: conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture and deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture and deliver a controlled substance, and being a person prohibited from possession of a firearm.

