Person dies following accident involving tractor-trailer

A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in...
A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in Lawrence County, Ky.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday along US 23.

Officials say the crash happened on US 23 near State Route 3398 in Lawrence County, Ky.

Further information has not been released at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the lates information.

