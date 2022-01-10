Person dies following accident involving tractor-trailer

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday along US 23.

Officials say the crash happened on US 23 near State Route 3398 in Lawrence County, Ky.

Further information has not been released at this time.

