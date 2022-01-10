Advertisement

Road closed in Putnam County following head-on crash with entrapment

Jan. 10, 2022
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A head-on crash has shut down McLane Pike in Putnam County.

According to 911 dispatchers, emergency crews are working to free an individual from one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

A helicopter has been called in to assist with first responder efforts.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Red House Fire Department and Eleanor Fire Department are on scene.

No word on when McLane Pike will be reopen.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

