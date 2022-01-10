Advertisement

Tractor trailer crash closes parts of U.S. 35

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor trailer crash has the slow lane of U.S. 35 South closed for an extended period of time.

Dispatchers say the accident is near Crystal Springs Drive and was reported just before 8:45 p.m.

It’s unclear how long the lane will be blocked.

At least one person was injured in the crash.

Keep checking back for more information as it becomes available.

